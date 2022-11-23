Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Brad's Birthday Blackout, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Features Brutally Frank, The Itch, the Remember When Rock was Young tribute and more than a few hugs (miss ya, Brad). 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Karaoke Dance Party, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Dallas Stump, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Left of Center, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
An Evening with Maddie Mae and Olivia Wu, 7 p.m., JB's Downtown, 1208 S. Main St. Also features Kylea G. Admission: $10. Details: jbsdowntownjoplin.com.
Zane Grimes, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
The Blackout Tour, 6:30 p.m., Joplin Ave. Coffee Co., 506 S. Joplin Ave. Features Bully and Zeus. All ages. Admission: $5. Details: 417-206-5222.
ALBA, Mo. — Hot Wheels Race Night, 5 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Plush, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Johnny Dale Roberts, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SUNDAY
Brunch Drag Show for all ages, noon to 3 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Hosted by Victoria and Misty. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.
Randall Shreve, 8 p.m., JB's Downtown, 1208 S. Main St. Details: jbsdowntownjoplin.com.
ALBA, Mo. — Dominic B Roy, 3 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
Got an event? If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
