FRIDAY
Brad's Birthday Blackout, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Held in memory of Brad Jones and Nathan Burns. Brutally Frank and The Itch will perform. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
"Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time," "Spencer," "Black Friday" and "VWAV: The Dark Mist," Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Call for showtimes. Details: 417-825-5161.
Karaoke with DJ Tim, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
ALBA, Mo. — Alyssa Galvan, 6:30 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
MIAMI, Okla. — House Party, 9 p.m., Buffalo Run Casino, 1000 Buffalo Run Blvd. 21+. Details: 918-542-7140.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Black Friday Beer and Bingo, 7 p.m. Indian Springs Brewing Co., 1090 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Open mic and Rock Paper Scissors Tournament, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Donnie Miller, 9 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Croy Coexist, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. 21+. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Donnie Ray Stephens, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
Dragsgiving, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Cover: Hosted by Ann Howe and Stephan Storm. Event is a fundraiser for JoMoEQ. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
DJ Triage College Night, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
"Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time," "Spencer" and "Black Friday," Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Call for showtimes. Details: 417-825-5161.
MIAMI, Okla. — Bad Decisions, 9 p.m., Buffalo Run Casino, 1000 Buffalo Run Blvd. 21+. Details: 918-542-7140.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Remy Lee Band, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Donnie Miller, 9 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Brandon Butler, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. 21+. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Sweet Trouble, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
