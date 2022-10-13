Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Von Trash Monster Menagerie Halloween Trash Bash, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Halloween Karaoke Party, 8 p.m., JB's Downtown, 1208 S. Main St. Hosted by Shamus o'Shaughnessy. Details: jbsdowntownjoplin.com.
Ladies Night with DJ J.Ace, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
'90s Drag Show, 10 p.m., Xscape, 532 S. Joplin Ave. Features Victoria Kennedy, Misty Meanor and Shayna Towers. Details: Search "Xscape" on Facebook.
Karaoke Dance Party, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Chuck G, 9 p.m., Whiskey Dick's, 516 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-206-3425.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Tim Nowell, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Chris Hyde Trio, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
You Can't Say That on Television comedy show, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Admission: $10. Details: 417-623-2485.
Carter Hulsey, 9 p.m., Whiskey Dick's, 516 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-206-3425.
Karaoke Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
ALBA, Mo. — Wesley Allen and the Modern August, 6:30 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Larry Fleet, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Blacknote Band, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SUNDAY
Randall Shreve, 8 p.m., JB's Downtown, 1208 S. Main St. Details: jbsdowntownjoplin.com.
Tantric, 7 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Also features Paralandra. Tickets: $15. Details: 417-623-2485.
Got an event? If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
