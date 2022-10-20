Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Drag Show hosted by Victoria and Misty, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
The Mixtapes, 8 p.m., Chaos Brewing Company, 112 S. Main St. Admission: $10. Details: 417-553-4007.
Ladies Night with DJ J.Ace, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
Karaoke Dance Party, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Chuck G, 9 p.m., Whiskey Dick's, 516 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-206-3425.
ALBA, Mo. — Justin Larkin, 6:30 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Dallas Stump, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Halloween Drag Show, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Presented by Maxine Knoph and Terri Kutz. Open drag stage starts at 8 p.m. Admission: $5. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Chris Hyde, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Encore, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
Carter Hulsey, 9 p.m., Whiskey Dick's, 516 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-206-3425.
Patti Steel Music, 8 p.m., Chaos Brewing Company, 112 S. Main St. Details: 417-553-4007.
Clay Grant, 7 p.m., JB's Downtown, 1208 S. Main St. Admission: $10. Details: jbsdowntownjoplin.com.
Whiskey Menders, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
ALBA, Mo. — Witches Ball, 6 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Horror Movie Trivia Night, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Karaoke, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Synergy Fights MMA, 7 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — One for the Money, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SUNDAY
Randall Shreve, 8 p.m., JB's Downtown, 1208 S. Main St. Details: jbsdowntownjoplin.com.
Got an event? If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
