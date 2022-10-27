Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Comabreath and Rant, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.
Halloween with Jump Company, 8 p.m., Chaos Brewing Company, 112 S. Main St. Details: 417-553-4007.
Neon Party, 7 p.m., Xscape, 532 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: Search "Xscape" on Facebook.
Karaoke Dance Party, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Chuck G, 9 p.m., Whiskey Dick's, 516 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-206-3425.
ALBA, Mo. — Dominic B Roy, 6:30 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Warehouse Halloween Party, 6 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Cosmic Bean, Golden Girls and Mellowphobia, 8:30 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Admission: $5. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Dallas Stump, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Roy Weathers Band, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
Halloween Monster Ball, 6 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Hosted by Jomo Pride. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Me Like Bees album release show, 6:30 p.m., JB's Downtown, 1208 S. Main St. Also features Madisen Ward. Admission: $15, $10 in advance. Details: jbsdowntownjoplin.com.
Halloween Party featuring Constant Chaos, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Halloween Bash, 5 p.m., Whiskey Dick's, 516 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-206-3425.
Patti Steel Music, 8 p.m., Chaos Brewing Company, 112 S. Main St. Details: 417-553-4007.
Halloween Bash, Guitars Rock N Country Bar, 1800 W. Seventh St. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
ALBA, Mo. — Halloween Bluegrass Bash with Fast Food Junkies, 7:30 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Hot Wheels racing at 5 p.m. Details: 417-483-0709.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Horror Movie Trivia Night, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Super Rats, Gypsy Tears and In'ere, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Admission: $5. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Dead Metal Society, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — George Brothers, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SUNDAY
Halloween Brunch All Ages Drag Show, noon, Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.
Halloween with Jump Company, 8 p.m., JB's Downtown, 1208 S. Main St. Details: jbsdowntownjoplin.com.
Got an event? If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
