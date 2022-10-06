Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Wicked Temptations Burlesque Showcase, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Ladies Night with DJ J.Ace, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
Karaoke Dance Party, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Chuck G, 9 p.m., Whiskey Dick's, 516 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-206-3425.
ALBA, Mo. — Wilkie Jay, 6:30 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Whiskey Menders, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Registration: $5. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Open mic and rock paper scissors tournament, 7:30 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Zane Grimes, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — The Downbeat, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
Garcia Vibe, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.
Homecoming Week, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
Diversity, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Wayward Bettys, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Big Smitty, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Derryl Perry, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SUNDAY
Randall Shreve, noon, JB's Downtown, 1208 S. Main St. Details: jbsdowntownjoplin.com.
Comedy Open Mic Night, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Sign-up starts at 8 p.m. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Got an event? If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
