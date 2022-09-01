Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Comedians Zach Khan and John Shack, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Doors open at 8 p.m. Admission: $10. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Sparkling Stars, 10 p.m., Locker Room, 2331 E. Seventh St. Hosted by Mistress Roxie. Admission: $5. 21+. Details: 417-540-1931.
Karaoke Dance Party, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Logos and Slogans Trivia Night, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Super Rats, Golden Girls and Seth Horn, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Noah Austin, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Sweet Trouble, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
A Tribute to Taylor Hawkins, 8 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Features The Wandering Found, Walking After Foo and Philadelphia Cream Cheese Experiment. Details: 417-623-2485.
Let's Get qWeird, 10 p.m., Locker Room, 2331 E. Seventh St. Hosted by Awasta. Admission: $5. 21+. Details: 417-540-1931.
ALBA, Mo. — Logan and Reid Live, 6:30 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Comedians Dan Fritschie and Landry Miller, 6:45 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Kevin Upshaw and One Night Stand, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Donnie Ray Stephens, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SUNDAY
Comedy Open Mic Night, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Sign-up starts at 8 p.m. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Got an event? If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
