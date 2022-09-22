Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Coventry Sacrifice, Mausoleum and Pathos & Logos, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.
Ladies Night with DJ J.Ace, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
Karaoke Dance Party, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
ALBA, Mo. — Justin Larkin, 6:30 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Harmony Street, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Registration: $5. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Tim Nowell, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Whisky Outlaws, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
The Yowl and Dum Dum Boys, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.
Clay Hughes and Sunset Circle, 8 p.m., JB's Downtown, 1208 S. Main St. Admission: $10. Details: jbsdowntownjoplin.com.
Torn, 7:30 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Euphoria Party, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Netflix Trivia Night, noon, Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Trace Adkins, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — The Rumor, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SUNDAY
Comedy Open Mic Night, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Sign-up starts at 8 p.m. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Got an event? If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
