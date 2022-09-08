Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Pridefest meet and greet, 6 to 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-623-2485.
Townsend, 8 p.m., Chaos Brewing Company, 112 S. Main St. Details: 417-553-4007.
Ladies Night with DJ J.Ace, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
Pre-Pride party, 10 p.m., Locker Room, 2331 E. Seventh St. Admission: $5. 21+. Details: 417-540-1931.
Karaoke Dance Party, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
ALBA, Mo. — Thrift Shop Date Night, 6 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Royal Hellions, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Left of Center, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Stonehorse, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
Pridefest drag show, 11 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-623-2485.
Drag on the Patio, 10 p.m., Whiskey Dick's, 516 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-206-3425.
Random Night of Drag, 10 p.m., Locker Room, 2331 E. Seventh St. Admission: $5. 21+. Details: 417-540-1931.
Karaoke Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
NEOSHO, Mo. — ISBC Oktoberfest, noon, Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Uncle Kracker, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Dirty Saints, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SUNDAY
Comedy Open Mic Night, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Sign-up starts at 8 p.m. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
ALBA, Mo. — Colton Kro solo acoustic show, 3 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
Got an event? If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
