Welcome to the weekend, and welcome to the Weekender!
This new email newsletter is focused on entertainment options for short-term thinkers (with rare exceptions, but we'll get into that). When I was features editor, our entertainment section was called Enjoy — with its release on Friday, it focused on entertainment options for that weekend.
Times have changed, especially because of the pandemic. The number of events dried up considerably in 2020 and 2021.
But with more and more people getting vaccinated and masking, Joplin's events calendar is starting to fill up again. That's exciting! Especially for the people putting on these events: They LOVE to perform for people.
The photo with this column, for instance: That's Ricardo Field, who in 2016 played Tom Collins in Joplin Little Theatre's production of "Rent." His performance in a rehearsal FIVE YEARS AGO still shakes me and gives me goosebumps. That was a part he was thrilled to play. He poured his soul into the role, and the result — as well as the rest of the cast's — goes a long way toward explaining why that run sold out.
This email is meant to help you figure out entertainment plans when you haven't made any plans. Each week, you'll find:
- The most recent feature story from ETC, our entertainment/TV guide. (This week's feature, about "Hamilton" coming to Northwest Arkansas, isn't scheduled until 2022, but tickets go on sale soon.)
- Art columnist Marta Churchwell's weekly column. She knows the pulse of Joplin's art community, and her column celebrates the artists who make Joplin vivid and bright.
- The return of "Rundown" calendars that used to appear in each issue, including Events, Exhibits and — my personal favorite — Nightlife. In my more than a decade of watching Joplin's entertainment scene, our bars and nightclubs usually get left out in the cold. Not here.
- A few other surprises, depending on what happens. Maybe I'll even bring back my column.
I am excited to bring this to you in a new format. Got questions or events for me? Send them my way, to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
Whatever you do this weekend, enjoy every minute of it.
