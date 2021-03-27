The online university WGU Missouri is once again conducting its Fund My Classroom initiative, which will distribute up to $125,000 in grant money to K-12 teachers who need help funding their classroom projects.
Educators can request funding for any type of innovative classroom project, including books, supplies, equipment, technology, experiences or field trips. To be considered, proposed projects must include a description, detailing how much funding is needed and how the project would benefit students. Teachers from both public and private schools may apply.
Anyone interested in nominating themselves, colleagues, family members or friends may fill out an application at wgu.edu/fundmyclassroom. Nominees must reside in Missouri, Kansas or Illinois.
WGU Missouri officials said the program is more important this year than in years past because of the way that teachers have had to adapt during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Over the last year, we have seen just how dedicated our teachers are to ensuring our children receive an enriching and fulfilling educational experience, and providing grant funding through this initiative can help make their classrooms more engaging for their students is just one way we can show our appreciation," said Angie Besendorfer, chancellor of WGU Missouri and a former assistant superintendent for the Joplin School District.
This is the third year that WGU Missouri has conducted Fund My Classroom. In 2020, the university awarded $15,000 in grant funding to 29 classroom projects in Missouri; in 2019, it awarded $10,000 to 15 schools across Missouri.
The program previously helped to fund training for two therapy dogs at Royal Heights Elementary School in Joplin. It also has funded an effort to bring pedal exercisers to a St. Louis elementary school, helped create a STEM lab at a Greenfield elementary school, purchased a 3D printer for a high school in Kansas City and developed a butterfly garden at an elementary school in Jerseyville, Illinois.
