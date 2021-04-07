What happens when you hold an election and no one shows up?
La Russell, a town of about 120 people in Southwest Missouri, is about to find out.
While April municipal and school board elections are not known for their turnout, La Russell hit a new low Tuesday when no one voted.
The biggest impact of the lack of voters was on a ballot question asking whether La Russell should annex itself into the Avilla Fire Protection District.
The only other matter on the ballot Tuesday in La Russell was that of two people, Ray Miller and Brandy Carver, running for two seats on the La Russell board of trustees. They had no challengers for the two seats. The two did not even vote for themselves. Attempts to reach them have been unsuccessful.
Davis said the Avilla Fire District question failed and that the board of trustees will have to consult state law to decide how the two open seats will be filled.
“If after the verification there were actually no votes for that, then the current members of the board of trustees of the village of La Russell will have to make the decision about what the statutes allow them to do,” Davis said. “I believe the statute for villages allows them to choose who their board members will be.”
La Russell is perhaps best known for its annual offbeat parade, which began in 2009 and is held each Thanksgiving night to mark the beginning of the Christmas season. Although the parade route is only two blocks long, it has been known to draw up to a dozen floats and between 700 and 1,000 people. It also includes the Humdingers, a band of kazoo-playing locals offering Christmas carols. The highlight of the event is the "lighting of the pump."
For years, a hand-operated water pump stood in the middle of Main Street in La Russell, which was founded in 1903 as a stop on the Missouri-Pacific Railroad. The pump was for years a water source for local residents and thirsty travelers. But being in the middle of the road, it was hit a number of times. More than a decade ago, it was knocked over by a large truck, and the Missouri Department of Transportation moved it to the side of the road. Local residents, however, launched a campaign to restore the pump to its original location. Soon, the highway department put it back.
John Carver, a resident of La Russell for 50 years, said he didn’t remember seeing any kind of publicity or flyers reminding residents that the election was happening or what was on the ballot.
Carver said the fact that La Russell voters had to drive to Sarcoxie to vote probably played a role in the lack of turnout.
Deborah Burton, La Russell city clerk and wife of Mayor Rick Burton, said her husband fell ill last week and was in the hospital until Wednesday morning.
“I was there with him, so I guess we didn’t throw up the flag and let everyone know there was an election, so nobody went,” Deborah Burton said. “I don’t know what to think.”
Burton said she thought there was strong support for La Russell joining the Avilla Fire Protection District. She said she and her husband helped gather signatures on a petition in December and January to put the question on the ballot.
“Everyone said they were all for it and they would vote,” Burton said. “It’s just so unbelievable because I can see that with the younger generation, but the older generation, I don’t understand. I know we have quite a few older residents who always vote. They say they vote every year.”
Avilla fire Chief Tim Gunter said his district has provided a truck and local volunteers at a small station in La Russell for years, but when Avilla voters decided to create the property tax-funded fire district in June 2020, that created problems for providing coverage for La Russell, which lies south of Spring River and just outside the Avilla Fire Protection District boundary.
La Russell is sitting in that little bit of the Sarcoxie Fire District’s area, “but they’re closer to Avilla,” Gunter said. “Who’s going to take care of them?”
Gunter said the question was whether he could use Avilla tax money to cover an area outside the Avilla district.
When the Globe contacted Gunter, he hadn’t yet heard that no one had voted in La Russell, so he hadn’t consulted with the fire district’s board or attorneys. Later Wednesday, Gunter said Avilla will continue to provide service in La Russell and maintain the trucks in the La Russell fire station.
“We won’t leave them without coverage,” Gunter said. “I can find ways to cover La Russell without using Avilla taxpayer money. If the county has an election in November, we’ll put it back on the ballot then; otherwise we’ll have to wait until next April. But we won’t pull out on them now. If they had voted against it, that would be one thing, but with no one voting, we’ll just go back at another election.”
