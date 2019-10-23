PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Cow Creek Cowboy Gathering at the Crawford County Historical Museum, 651 S. Highway 69, will introduce guests to a Wild West Show and historical local cowboy culture.
The gathering will be open for a campfire night from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Activities will continue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
A Cowboy Church invocation is planned at 10 a.m. Saturday, followed by a reenactment of the H.R. Brown store robbery and a Dutch oven fundraiser. The mounted shooting demonstration will get started at 1 p.m., and cattle wrestlers will put on a show at 3 p.m.
Saturday will also feature cowboy music and poetry, children’s activities, chuck wagons, vendors and artisans.
Details: 620-231-1440.
