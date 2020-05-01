NEOSHO, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson has appointed William Lynch as the Newton County prosecuting attorney.
Lynch has served as the interim prosecuting attorney since Jake Skouby, the former prosecuting attorney, took office as an associate circuit judge in the 40th Judicial Circuit. He previously worked as an assistant prosecuting attorney in Jasper County.
He holds a bachelor’s degree from Missouri Southern State University and master’s and law degrees from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
