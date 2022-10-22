CARTHAGE, Mo. — Fire early Saturday night destroyed three buildings near the corner of Grant Street and Central Avenue near the square in Carthage.
The blaze started shortly before 8 p.m. and quickly consumed a former lumber company building between the Henson Metal Building Supply business and the Hispanic Christian Church at 135 S. Grant St.
By 8:05 p.m. Saturday, wind and the intense heat had spread the fire to the church and the metal building supply company structure.
Firefighters from Carthage, Webb City, Jasper and other departments were pouring water from three ladder trucks and other hose trucks as late as 9:20 p.m., but flames were still visible above the roof line.
Jasper County’s annex at the corner of Central and Howard was unaffected by the fire, according to County Clerk Charlie Davis.
Fire officials were unavailable for comment as to whether any injuries were reported.
The blaze had attracted hundreds of onlookers as late as 9:30 p.m.
