A winter storm warning for Southwest Missouri, including Joplin, and Southeast Kansas remains in effect through 9 p.m. today.
According to the National Weather Service station in Springfield, mixed precipitation, additional snow and sleet will continue, with accumulations up to one inch for snow and sleet, and ice accumulations up to two-tenths of an inch.
Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses will likely slick and hazardous. The hazardous conditions could impact commutes into the evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.