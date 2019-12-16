Schools and other groups are canceling activities as winter weather begins to turn streets icy across the region.
The National Weather Service station in Springfield issued a winter weather advisory about snow, sleet and freezing rain impacting southeastern Kansas and the Missouri Ozarks today and throughout the evening, with slippery road conditions impacting morning and evening commutes. The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m.
School districts including Joplin, Carthage, Webb City and Neosho have canceled classes, according to messages on their Facebook pages. Missouri Southern State University and Crowder College have also canceled classes for the day.
