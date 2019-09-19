Todd Brennfoerder said he intended to do much more with his Facebook page calling for QuikTrip to return to Joplin. But what he did do was pretty big — he confirmed that the convenience store chain was coming back.
"It's exciting to know it wasn't just a rumor," Brennfoerder said. "And it's exciting to know that it's actually official, and going to happen."
The company plans to build a travel center on a property east of Joplin near the intersection of 32nd Street and I-49. Mike Thornbrugh, manager of public and government affairs for the Tulsa-based company, said once completed it will have space to service 20 cars for gas, as well as six diesel bays for trucks.
It will feature fresh foods for sale inside and sport a design the company calls "Generation Three," similar to stores recently constructed in Tulsa and Muskogee. It is hoped to open around May of 2020, he said.
"It's a completely different design inside and out," Thornbrugh said. "It's more attractive, and conducive for getting customers on and off our lot."
Brennfoerder is a fan of the franchise.
Calling it "the Chick-fil-A of convenience stores," he said he has been impressed with the cleanliness, food and drink selection and customer service he has seen at stores during his travels around Tulsa, Wichita and Kansas City. He said he manages to get to one several times a year.
"The customer service is great. I've seen employees changing tires in the parking lot," Brennfoerder said. "They have a massive drink selection, anything from slushies to frozen coffees, and they have a huge food selection that's decently priced."
Inspired by similar movements for the soft drink Surge, he saw a Facebook page calling for the Coca-Cola company to bring that drink back. When the movement worked, he thought he'd love to see that result for bringing a QT back to Joplin.
The franchise used to have stores in Joplin, but as part of a corporate shift 30 or 35 years ago, Thornbrugh said, stores in smaller markets were closed down.
Brennfoerder, a technician with Total Electronics Contracting, said that he started hearing buzz about QuikTrip making a land purchase and hiring for work in the area. Instead of posting rumors, he checked government records about land ownership and, on Wednesday, posted information about the property.
Also on Wednesday, he sent an email to QuikTrip's corporate headquarters. On Thursday, he received a reply with the confirmation, then posted that.
Thornbrugh said he has seen similar fan efforts across the country, and said the company appreciates the interest and excitement from them.
"We appreciate it, and we pay attention to it in other areas," Thornbrugh said. "Joplin is not new to us. We've been there and have experience there. We understand the market."
QuikTrip, founded in 1958 in Tulsa, has more than 800 stores in 11 states. The first store outside Tulsa was built in 1964 in Miami, and the first store in Missouri was built in 1968 in Grandview. A distribution center in Belton, Missouri, was opened in 1988.
