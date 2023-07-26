A 33-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday night and charged with burglary following an incident at the home her ex-boyfriend.
Sgt. Jason Stump of the Joplin Police Department said officers were called to the 1700 block of West 26th Street regarding a woman who had entered a residence there without permission and scratched the neck of another woman.
Raya D. Elick purportedly came to the address looking to return belongings to her ex-boyfriend. An argument with the ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend, Shannon N. Lund, 23, led to Elick allegedly following Lund back inside her home and scratching her.
Elick was subsequently located in another apartment in the area and taken into custody. The Jasper County prosecutor's office filed a charge of first-degree burglary on her.
