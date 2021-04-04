The body of an adult female was found after a house fire at 143 S. 250th St. in Crawford County, the Crawford County Sheriff's Office reported.
The fire was reported at 3:41 a.m. Sunday.
The body was transported to Kansas City for autopsy to determine the cause of the death. No name is being released pending positive identification of the victim.
Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office were contacted and responded to the scene.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at remains under investigation.
