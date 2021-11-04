A 30-year-old Joplin woman pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced charge in a felony child endangerment case and was placed on probation with a requirement to complete a substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Madison P. Fortner pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of child endangerment at a hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea agreement calling for a suspended jail sentence.
Judge Joe Hensley accepted the plea deal and assessed the defendant 60 days in jail, with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for two years during which she must complete a drug dependency evaluation at the Ozark Center and any recommended treatment.
Fortner and her boyfriend, Bradley Roberts, were arrested on endangerment charges in the wake of a disturbance June 10 at a hotel on West 30th Street where they were staying.
Roberts, 31, purportedly became embroiled in a dispute with another guest of the motel during which both men displayed guns. Roberts, who allegedly was holding his young child during the altercation, waived a preliminary hearing Oct. 21 and was ordered to stand trial on his felony count of endangerment.
The charge against Fortner was based on the condition of the motel room in which she and Roberts had been staying with the child. A probable-cause affidavit described it as littered with trash and cigarette butts and lacking any working air conditioning.
The Missouri Department of Social Services was contacted at the time and temporarily took the child into state custody.
