Joplin and Springfield police are investigating a woman's report that she was abducted Friday in Joplin, sexually assaulted and taken to a residence in Springfield where she was forced to buy methamphetamine.
Capt. William Davis of Joplin said Springfield police reported the matter to Joplin on Saturday after finding the woman running down a street there in a distressed state.
The woman claimed she had been abducted off a street in Joplin by a man who groped her and took her to a residence in Springfield where she was forced to buy meth. Davis said Springfield police had questioned a man at a residence down the street from the location where the woman was found, but no arrests had been made in the case by Monday.
