CARTHAGE, Mo. — A 40-year-old man is facing charges that he held a woman in Carthage for five days while he repeatedly beat, choked, raped and sodomized her.
The woman’s ordeal was reported to Carthage police Friday, and Charles A. Ridder II was arrested Saturday on charges of rape, sodomy and armed criminal action.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Ridder, who was listed on the document as homeless, held the woman at an address from Oct. 25 to 29, tying her arms to the rail of a futon bed with belts while he sexually assaulted her multiple times.
Ridder also physically assaulted her “by punching her in the face, causing injuries, such as bruising of the eye, nose and arm,” and “choked (her) with both hands and a belt until she could not breathe and “turned blue, or until she lost consciousness approximately 7-8 times during the week,” the affidavit reads.
Police also located two kitchen knives in the dwelling that the woman said Ridder had held to her throat and chest while threatening to kill her.
Ridder, who was interviewed the same day the woman reported the matter to police, admitted having had sexual contact with her, including what he termed “rough sex,” but claimed it was all consensual and that they’d had similar sexual encounters in the past, according to the affidavit.
Ridder was arraigned on the charges Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court and remained in custody Tuesday on a $20,000 bond, pending a bond reduction hearing Nov. 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.