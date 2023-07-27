NEOSHO, Mo. — A 37-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in a two-vehicle crash two years ago that claimed the life of another Seneca-area woman waived a preliminary hearing this week in Newton County Circuit Court.
Stephine A. Langland waived the hearing Tuesday and was ordered bound over for trial on a charge of driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of Crystal N. Ward, 32. Judge Jacob Skouby set Langland's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Aug. 23.
A probable-cause affidavit alleges that Langland was driving a Chevrolet Equinox on July 26, 2021, and pulled into the path of a utility truck on Missouri Highway 43 at Route B north of Seneca. Ward, a passenger in Langland's SUV, suffered fatal injuries in the ensuing collision. A 14-year-old boy in her vehicle sustained minor injuries.
Langland purportedly had a blood alcohol level of 0.22% at the time, or almost three times the legal limit in Missouri, according to the affidavit.
