Two women out walking shortly after midnight Wednesday in a central Joplin neighborhood reported coming upon a crying, naked woman who told them she had been raped.
Capt. Will Davis, with the Joplin Police Department, said the 24-year-old woman from Overland Park, Kansas, was taken to the apartment of one of the two women she approached and police were contacted.
But the apparent victim of the sexual assault declined to tell police what happened and refused transport to a hospital for a sexual assault exam, Davis said.
