The Jasper County prosecutor's office Thursday dismissed four felony domestic assault charges that a rural Joplin man was facing when his girlfriend did not show up to testify against him at a preliminary hearing.
Kenneth W. Jones, 28, was scheduled for a hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on two counts of second-degree domestic assault and a count of third-degree domestic assault pertaining to an incident Oct. 17 and another count of second-degree domestic assault related to an incident Nov. 25.
The hearing was scuttled when the prosecutor's office announced that the cases were being dismissed due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim.
Jones was accused of punching his girlfriend and repeatedly choking her in the October incident and of grabbing her by the neck again on the November date when she tried to take her dog to her mother's house to get away from him during an intoxicated fit of anger, according to two probable-cause affidavits,
