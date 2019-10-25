JulieFest, Joplin’s first women-centric music and arts festival, will be held from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday on the 500 block of Joplin Avenue.
The event will feature local female musicians, accompanied by booths from local artists, crafters and makers. Halloween costumes are encouraged.
Bands playing on-site will include Out of Context, Tiger Millionaire, Chloe Jacobson, Hot Missoury, The Cavves and Karen Meat. There’s no charge to attend, and all ages are welcome.
There will also be a costume contest, an open mic stage, and an after-party for attendees 21 and older.
The after-party will be held from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Guests can enjoy drinks and pizza while listening to artists such as Lousy Sue, GDGP and Concubine. Cost: $5.
Details: 417-850-1673, juliefest2019@gmail.com.
