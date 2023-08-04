CASSVILLE, Mo. — Roaring River State Park will host the next Women in Nature program, a full-day opportunity for women to learn new and improve existing outdoors skills, including archery/atlatl, fly fishing, and more, all taught by all female instructors.
“It is just such a wonderful opportunity, an event for women, by women, empowering women to get outdoors,” said Anna Skalicky, a naturalist and resource interpreter at the park.
Women in Nature programs have been held around the state at a number of parks this year, with different parks offering different programs.
“We are going to be doing nature journaling and hiking as well,” she said.
The program will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, in the Ozark Chinquapin Nature Center in the park, off Route F at the entrance to Campground 3.
Registration is $20, and there is a maximum of 40 participants.
There will be a fee of $9.95 for this sack lunch that includes a ham or turkey sandwich, an apple or orange, chips, a cookie, and water. There is a vegetarian option with an edamame salad, and we can accommodate other dietary restrictions.
Camp Smokey will be available for an overnight stay Friday and Saturday. There is a fee of $6. Contact the park to make arrangements.
Participants must be at least 10 years of age, and any participants who are under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult 18 years or older.
Participants will learn:
• Trowing with an atlatl, a historic hunting weapon. This course will cover archery and atlatl safety, ethics, shooting techniques, and equipment selection. Participants will receive personal instruction and adequate time to practice what they learn.
• Fly Fishing Basics, including casting, flies, reeling and catching the fish. All equipment will be provided, but participants can bring their own rod, reel and tackle.
• There will be a guided hike with a park naturalist. During the hike, you will learn how to identify plants and animals along the way and how to read and use a map for hiking. This hike will last roughly an hour and a half; we recommend you wear sturdy shoes and bring plenty of water and snacks.
• Nature Journaling. Participants will practice sketching, writing and reflection and will learn how nature journaling can connect them with the natural world. Journals and writing materials will be provided.
Participants also can join at 7 p.m. Saturday for a campfire and gathering at Camp Smokey with Roaring River volunteer and retired National Park Service interpreter Marty Falkenstien, who will present a program on basketry. There will be a display of baskets made from sticks, bark, grasses and twigs. Hands-on materials will be available for you to experience some of their uses. There also will be s’mores, and p[articipants can bring instruments for the evening.
Women in Nature programs have been held around Missouri State Parks this year, with others planned for Crowder State Park, Oct. 7-8, and Lake of the Ozarks State Park 20-22. Classes have focused on backpacking, pie-iron cooking, kayaking and more.
