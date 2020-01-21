PITTSBURG, Kan. — The third annual Pittsburg Women’s March and Rally will kick off a year of events celebrating the centennial of the 19th Amendment.
Participants may join in the march at 1 p.m. Saturday starting from the Farmers Market Pavilion at 12th and Broadway. The group will march to the rally at the Pritchett pavilion, located at Second and Broadway.
The rally will feature speakers and an announcement of the 2019 Wonder Woman honoree, Sarah Chenoweth.
The SEK Wonder Woman award was created to honor a local woman who works to uphold feminist ideals. Chenoweth is an activist for women, the environment and people in poverty. She serves on the board of Women Helping Women and the SEK Humane Society.
People of all genders and ages may participate in the march and rally.
Details: southeastksnow@gmail.com.
