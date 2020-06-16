Work is scheduled to begin next week on a section of Interstate 44 near Sarcoxie between mile markers 28 and 30.
Crews are scheduled to replace bridges over Center Creek and rehabilitate bridges over the BNSF railroad.
Traffic will remain open in one lane in each direction, but it will shift to the westbound lanes. The speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph in the work zone. During major traffic backups, vehicles may be diverted using signed detours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.