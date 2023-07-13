A community’s past can reshape its present and future through cultural heritage tourism, a group of area attraction and community officials were told Thursday.
Cultural heritage tourism was the topic of a workshop conducted by the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau at City Hall. It was a session intended to help or inspire the development or increase the use of local attractions.
Presenter of the forum was W. Arthur Mehrhoff, of Columbia. He is a former city planner and downtown designer who recently retired as academic coordinator for the Museum of Art and Archaeology at the University of Missouri. He has earned various awards and worked in that capacity for Missouri communities through the Governor’s DREAM initiative, the Missouri River Communities Network and the Missouri Humanities Council.
The National Trust for Historic Preservation defines heritage tourism as “traveling to experience the places, artifacts, and activities that authentically represent the stories and people of the past and present,” according to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation.
The council reports that a high percentage of domestic and international travelers are interested in finding cultural or heritage activities while traveling. Those who do usually stay longer at a destination and travel more often, the advisory council reports.
Cultural tourism “is not Disney World, but it’s a very important component of tourism,” Mehrhoff said Thursday.
It involves providing places and activities that represent the stories of people both past and present.
“Tourism grows out of your authentic experiences and pride of place,” he said. Conveying the importance of a place, event or activity that may not be obvious at a casual glance to a visitor or the younger generations is one way to encourage interest in preserving or experiencing a place.
Mehrhoff, who is of German descent and a native of a St. Louis German neighborhood, said he participates in cultural heritage by inviting people to his home for Sunday dinners. Those dinners were important to his family, and there he can talk about the dishes his grandmother prepared and served on a particular china set. Those details help connect other people to something they might not otherwise experience.
They then may search out other German experiences and foods along with visiting different places where there is a German background or culture.
The Gateway Arch is a symbol for St. Louis that attracts visitors, as are the Columns, which have become a landmark at the University of Missouri at Columbia. The six columns that formerly supported the Academic Hall, the first building that was constructed on the university campus in the 1840s, draw people to see them or spend time reading or taking photographs.
Many communities lose potential cultural identities and attractions when they leave vacant or tear down parts of their towns that represent their past. That occurred when small towns died as small farms disappeared in favor of mechanized agriculture, during urban renewal, and when shopping malls gained popularity and took business from the distinctive local small businesses, Mehrhoff said.
He also talked to those who attended about ways to create interest and business from places such as Route 66, which runs through Joplin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.