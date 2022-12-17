WEBB CITY, Mo. — More than 1,100 veterans laid to rest at Mount Hope Cemetery were remembered and honored during a ceremony Saturday as volunteers placed wreaths at their headstones while speaking their names aloud.
Saturday marked National Wreaths Across America Day, an annual event that recognizes the sacrifices of the nation’s veterans with wreath-laying ceremonies each December. This year, more than 2.5 million veterans’ graves were adorned with handmade wreaths at more than 3,600 participating locations worldwide.
The nonprofit organization, Wreaths Across America, was founded by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992 to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. The mission of Wreaths Across America is to remember the fallen, honor those who served and teach the next generation the value of freedom.
Each live wreath at Mount Hope Cemetery was funded by donations from individuals, businesses and organizations.
Susie Crutcher, local project coordinator, said more than 100 volunteers helped place the wreaths at Mount Hope and she believes it was a huge success. This is the first year that the cemetery in Webb City was a participating location.
“I hope you know that this is for you,” she said to the crowd. “This is for our veterans and it’s our way of saying thank you to those who gave it all and those who are still giving.”
Crutcher is the oldest daughter of Bruce Benson, a U.S. Army veteran of World War II who played taps on his cornet every day at sundown near the Webb City post office. Known widely by the community as “Webb City’s Bugle Boy,” Benson lived in Webb City for 73 years. He died at age 95 in 2020 and is buried at Mount Hope.
Webb City JROTC served as the honor guard and led the pledge of allegiance at the Veterans Memorial Wall during the ceremony. Boy Scout Troop 25 laid wreaths at each of the memorial pillars honoring U.S. Navy, Army, Air Force, Coast Guard and Marine Corps veterans.
Madalynn Arnall, 15, a freshman at Webb City High School, played taps on her trumpet at the end of the ceremony. Arnall said this was her first time performing the song at a veteran event and that she was grateful for the opportunity.
“I’ve been playing trumpet since the sixth grade,” she said. “I was really glad I was able to do it.”
The wreaths are made of balsam fir grown in Maine. CFI helps deliver the wreaths every year to sites in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Virginia and Washington, D.C.
Adam Sparlin, driver advocate at CFI, said he helps coordinate the nationwide efforts and has been involved with Wreaths Across America for five years.
“This is an important part of our identity, as a company, and mine,” he said. “My grandfather and father were both veterans. My grandfather served in the U.S. Army and my father was in the Air Force. It’s just a way that I can give back.”
Sparlin said CFI has been delivering wreaths to Fort Scott (Kansas) National Cemetery for about a decade and he was excited to hear that a local ceremony was slated at Mount Hope.
“It’s a big honor for CFI,” he said. “I’d love to see this here again next year.”
