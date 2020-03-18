WYANDOTTE, Okla. — The Wyandotte Nation will operate with essential employees and limit public access to emergency services. If services are needed, please call or email the tribe.
The Bearskin Fitness Center, the Housing-Activity Center and Community Center, and the Wyandotte Nation Cultural Center are closed. Turtle Tot, including the preschool and child care, is closed.
Elders Services will continue to serve lunch as takeout only from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No public access to the building will be allowed during this time. Staff will deliver meals to vehicles.
The Bearskin Clinic will provide limited services; patients are asked to call before visiting. Pharmacy services will continue.
