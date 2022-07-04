A Wyandotte resident was killed in a motorcycle-pickup truck crash at 9:15 a.m. Monday on Highway 43 in Seneca in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The fatality victim was identified as Bruce D. Dodge, 60.
According to the patrol report, Dodge's northbound motorcycle ran into back of a truck driven by Richard B. Allen, 61, of Pittsfield, Illinois.
• Two Stark City residents were were injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 1:45 p.m. Monday on Highway 97, about 2 miles east of Pioneer in Barry County, according to the state patrol.
Douglas Linder, 58, driver of the vehicle, was flown by air ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield, to which Shannon Linder, 52, also was taken. Their injuries were termed serious.
The patrol report stated that the driver fell asleep at the wheel and that their vehicle ran into a bridge.
• A Joplin resident was injured in a scooter crash at 4:05 p.m. Monday on Douglas Fir Road, 2 miles west of Joplin in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
Riley V. Whetstone, 59, was taken to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries.
The patrol said the eastbound vehicle ran off the road and overturned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.