PITTSBURG, Kan. — A 73-year-old pedestrian was killed Monday evening after being struck by a vehicle on North Broadway Street.
Pittsburg police say they were called just before 6 p.m. Monday to the 2600 block of North Broadway for a traffic accident. They said a southbound 2008 Ford Taurus driven by Marjorie E. Hallacy, 80, of Pittsburg, hit the victim, who was walking south in the outside lane of traffic.
The victim, whose name has not yet been released pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The Kansas State Highway Patrol is assisting with an investigation, which is ongoing.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
