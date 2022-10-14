Joplin teens have an opportunity to show off their Lego building skills to the community.
Applications are now open for a challenge that calls for the best Lego bricklayers in the area to create iconic Joplin features or landmarks from their own sketches. The projects will be showcased by teams during Joplin’s sesquicentennial celebration in 2023. The deadline to submit an application is Nov. 14.
The event, named Iconic Joplin, is open to youth ages 12 to 16 in the area. Participants will divided into teams and select a Joplin landmark — in its past, present or future state — and learn about its history and significance from the help of local experts.
The teammates will then collaborate to plan, design and construct the landmark using 1,500 Lego bricks. Each team will receive a stipend up to $100 to purchase custom Lego bricks to make the prototype their own. The completed Lego builds will tour Joplin next spring and be available online for the public to view and vote for a favorite. Awards will be announced in the summer.
The program will kick off in December and wrap up in April. The inaugural event is hosted by Landmark Builds, which was founded by Joplin entrepreneur Lisa Nelson to pair teens with local history using the creative potential of Lego bricks.
“It can be a landmark that used to exist here like the Connor Hotel, or it can be one that currently exists like City Hall or the falls south of town,” said Nelson, founder of Landmark Builds. “It can also be a Joplin landmark building or feature that they put a future vision on. For example, if they chose the Union Depot, they could create the station at its heyday, in its current state or a model of what they want the Union Depot to look like in the future. I think this is an exciting way to get youth involved not only in the history of Joplin but potentially the future for our historical buildings.”
Nelson launched Landmark Builds this year in an effort to connect youth and teens with their community through hands-on learning activities like Legos. Landmark Builds combines learning based in STEM, or science, technology, engineering and mathematics, with design, innovation, architecture and local history.
Nelson often creates Lego structures with her 15-year-old son, Adam Badr, for fun and hopes to engage other youth in the pastime. She will serve as a mentor for the teams during the Iconic Joplin program.
“There are build guidelines to keep things fair, and each team will have access to STEM experts and a budget for custom bricks,” Nelson said in a statement. “It will be interesting to see how the teens work together to use their resources to maximize their builds.”
The Joplin Public Library, Joplin History & Mineral Museum, and Creative Learning Alliance will be hosting their own teams of up to eight participants. The teams will conduct research on the project and visit with three experts related to their landmark.
”Our three host organizations all have audiences that they reach with different STEM programs and Legp camps,” said Nelson. “They’re reaching out to their patrons to recruit their teams. I will be delivering the program over a series of eight sessions to the teams.”
Applicants will be notified of their assignments on Dec. 1, and the first session kicks off on Dec. 10. All of the builds will take place on a Saturday.
The last day of construction will be on April 1, 2023. Iconic Joplin is presented by the engineering firm Olsson in Joplin and sponsored by Emery Sapp & Sons construction, Missouri American Water and Paragon Architecture. Nelson said the four sponsors have made it possible for the teens to participate in the competition for free.
Neely Myers, coordinator of Creative Learning Alliance, said the Iconic Joplin event goes hand-in-hand with the vision of their organization, which provides hands-on learning driven by curiosity and play.
