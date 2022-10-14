This Lego town was constructed by Lisa Nelson and her 15-year-old son, Adam Badr. Nelson recently launched Landmark Builds to pair teens with local history using the creative potential of Lego bricks. Landmark Builds is hosting a competition next year called Iconic Joplin that calls for area teens to plan, design and construct historic Joplin landmarks or features. Applications for the competition are now open.

COURTESY | Lisa Nelson