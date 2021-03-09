In varying degrees, we’ve all suffered because of COVID-19. “Outside, Inside,” a heartfelt picture book by LeUyen Pham, brings our sacrifices to light in words and emotionally wrought illustrations portraying people the world over affected by an illness that forced us to isolate from friends and family.
“Something strange happened on an unremarkable day just before the season changed,” the book begins, as it launches into spreads depicting individuals and families and their reactions to this unforeseen situation. “Everyone who was outside…went inside.”
Using spare language, Pham contrasts the two settings highlighting their differences—outside things appeared to be the same, but inside families gathered, gradually made the most of it, and learned to bond as never before.
Looking back, we may wonder how we made it through such a tough year. “Outside, Inside” highlights humankind’s resilience, driving home how much each of us changed and adapted inside ourselves too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.