On Inauguration Day, with all of its pomp and circumstance, it’s easy to overlook the fact that our leaders are at heart just ordinary folks. “Joey, the Story of Joe Biden,” by his wife Jill Biden and prolific children’s author Kathleen Krull, drives this point home.
This biography begins when Biden is a boy—a competitive lad from a faith-minded family—a boy with high ideals, the oldest of four children born to working-class parents. Biden liked a challenge and rose to the occasion in the classroom and on athletic fields too. He was clearly marked for success, but Biden had an affliction that dogged him, a stutter that made speaking in front of others difficult, a speech impediment that caused him to be bullied.
Homespun illustrations by Amy June Bates offer a pictorial theme of America in the era in which Biden was raised, perfectly complimenting this touching story about the journey Biden made from Delaware to the White House.
