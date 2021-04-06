Thanks to Italian author/illustrator Giovanni Manna we can once again be inspired by the words and accomplishments of John Muir, in a new book about the Scot who came to America in 1849 and in his travels became enamored with California and the Yosemite Valley.
“Wilderness: The Words of John Muir,” illustrates the sights Muir experiences in text and delicate, yet powerful, artwork offering readers the opportunity to view the grandeur through the “…naturalist, activist, and writer’s” eyes—forests teeming with wildlife, gleaming mirrored lakes and panoramic vistas laid at his feet, as Muir gazes on in wonder.
“Only by going alone in silence, without baggage, can one truly get into the heart of the wilderness,” Muir writes, encouraging us to explore and be mindful of what nature offers. Later in the book, in a verdant illustration, Muir kneels in a field of strewn with blooms, “There is no repose like that in the green deep woods. Here grow the wallflower and the violet.”
Explore more, with Muir—gifts await.
