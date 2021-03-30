Peter Sis engages readers with the heroics of “Nicky & Vera,” relating the incredible tale of Englishman Nicolas Winton. Because of Winton’s courage, intuitiveness, and determination, 669 children were evacuated from Czechoslovakia during World War II, secreted out of the country on trains bound for England.
Nicolas, born in 1901, was exceptionally clever in his school subjects and athletic interests. After finishing his education, he traveled. In 1938, by chance, he ended up in Prague, shortly before Hitler invaded the country.
Vera is a 10-year-old in 1938 living near Prague with her family—their lives and freedoms threatened by the Nazis. Vera’s mother learns of an effort to provide a haven for Jewish children. If they have an English family to sponsor them, the children will be taken to England by train. The man behind this effort was Winton. “He saw that war was near, and something had to be done.”
Nicolas and Vera’s stories are creatively rendered in Sis’s amazing artwork a wonder that ranges from full-page spreads to thumbnail illustrations, each intricate detail further enhancing the text.
