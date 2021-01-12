“Miss Goetz is very kind and loving. She always makes sure we are happy and safe. She comes up with so many special activities just for our class. She works hard on the weekends and takes home work every night so we can have more time for fun activities each day. Even though this year has been hard she is teaching us to stay safe, follow the procedures, and push through. I think Miss Goetz is the best teacher in the world.”
Emily Newman, student
Who will you nominate?
Please nominate teachers from all subjects for our HOOT (Honoring Our Outstanding Teachers) Section. Contact nie@joplinglobe.com with name of teacher and school, and why teacher is being nominated in 75 words or less.
Sponsored by Crowder College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.