“Ms. Henderson has been such a positive in my daughter’s life this year. My daughter really disliked going to school last year, however she is now sad when the weekend approaches. Ms. Henderson is teaching so many things that I didn’t know were still being taught, like cursive and sign language. My daughter is constantly excited about what she’s learned and tells me every day how fun that lesson was. She also has funny stories or fun things that Ms. Henderson does with the class that keeps them interested! I’m so thankful for her and all of her hard work, she has made my daughter fall in love with learning again and that is something special!”
Korie Tatum, parent
