“She has been there to teach my son even when he has been trying to be stubborn. She never gives up on him even when he wants to give up. She challenges him to do his very best. She always takes the time to address my concerns and answers my questions in a timely manner. My son says she is an Awesome Bulldog!"
Rae Chaligoj, parent
“Chrissy is such a blessing to our school and to our children. She is patient, kind, loving, and stern. Mrs. Plumlee loves our kids as though they are her own and we are beyond blessed to have her teaching our kids!! I nominate her every time I can because she truly deserves the recognition!”
Brandy Castlebury, parent
