Carl Junction teacher honored

“Mrs. Corbett's ability to connect with her students is truly second to none. I have been amazed with how resilient my child has become this year while in her classroom. He was nervous about how different school was going to be, but rather than hiding behind the fear of uncertainty, she equipped her students with the tools they needed to be successful and because of that, my son has come home with a positive attitude and a love of learning. When children have positive role models, they become better little humans. Thank you for everything, Mrs. Corbett!”
Tera Miller, parent
