Tinsley Rutledge, Carl Junction High School teacher

“Language Arts has always been my worst subject, and this is the only teacher who has ever encouraged me and actually helped me. I feel way more confident in the class and it’s my new favorite. We had to write an essay over ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ and instead of telling me what I did wrong and sending me back to my desk she helped me fix it. Also, we had to analyze short stories at one point and I didn’t understand the format and she helped me and every student as much as they needed. She has amazing teaching methods and I feel she deserves recognition.”

Emily Szura, student

