Scott Schneider
Carl Junction Director of Bands
“My 7th grade son has discovered a passion for music, and it is largely because of how interactive and fun his band teacher, Mr. Schneider, is. We recently discovered that we needed to start thinking about upgrading his saxophone, and Mr. Schneider arranged for several different brands to be brought to the school so that he could make an educated decision after getting to physically try them each out. It blew my mind that he was willing to do that for my child- we appreciate his dedication to his students more than he will ever know!”
Tera Miller, parent
