High school students from ninth- to 12th-graders are invited to show off their creative writing skills with Personal Narrative, Poetry or Short Story entries. All categories should be written on the theme "Uncertainty." Independent judges will determine which writers win cash prizes for their work.
Contest rules and entry forms are available by emailing nie@joplinglobe.com or by calling 417-627-7288. Entries must be received at The Joplin Globe by Friday, Jan. 22.
This contest is sponsored by Missouri Southern State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.