“ I think Mr.Hoggatt is the best person because every day he is very cheerful and just so happy. Every day in history class he lets us do a fun activity.
He is always so loving and so supportive. In math, if were confused he will go back through the whole lesson and talk it over. He is just so nice and loving. I love being in his class and he makes learning fun. He is the nicest person I’ve ever met.”
Brooklyn Koile, student
Commented
