Kristin Whitton, Lamar High School – Special Education
“Mrs. Whitton is an excellent educator who works hard to help students with learning differences to excel in the classroom as well as outside of the classroom. Since coming to Lamar, she has helped set up a Special Olympics team which helps the kids have an outlet to compete and excel. She helps work with the students and teachers to find a way to help each of the kids challenge themselves in an efficient way.
She has also helped bring cheer to the staff. She worked with other staff members to make the workroom a more pleasant place to hang out and set up a secret pal exchange to encourage one another.
She has made the life skills class one that is helpful for the students. Last year they ran a coffee business. Due to COVID, that wasn't feasible. The students now run a work crew who can help teachers with tasks in their room or throughout the building. It gives them practical work skills.
The last year has been hard for all teachers, but it is even more so for those who work with students with special learning needs. The requirements for IEPs and paperwork have increased.”
Michelle Gaines, co-worker
