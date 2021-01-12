Welcome to the first Joplin Globe Newspapers in Education (NIE) newsletter! Each week, we’ll highlight some of the tools our NIE program makes available to educators, students and our readers for taking full advantage of our “living textbook,” both in print and digitally.
Today marks the beginning of our serial story, with 12 weekly chapters to look forward to. Follow eleven-year-old Charlie, who just moved to Missouri from California. Bored on his field trip to the Missouri State Capitol, Charlie wanders off and, when night falls, finds himself involved in a wild mystery to find an important piece of Missouri history. After hiding in the Senate Chamber, Charlie falls asleep and wakes to find a very different Capitol. History has come to life. Charlie joins soldiers, Native Americans, authors, musicians, baseball stars and a quirky reporter turned tour guide on his adventure through the Capitol. Charlie learns Missouri history and what it takes to be brave during his quest.
Find “Night at the Capitol” in The Joplin Globe on Wednesdays in print or digitally.
Community sponsors make the NIE program possible, from providing print and digital subscriptions to classrooms, to funding our annual spelling bee, writing contests, journalism workshops and awards to honored educators. Since 2003, The Joplin Globe has delivered more than 8 million copies of The Joplin Globe to area students, thanks to these generous community sponsorships.
Top sponsors for the 2020-21 school year are TAMKO Building Products, Missouri Southern State University, Leggett & Platt, Liberty Utilities, Crowder College, Robert S. Thurman Post 13 American Legion, among numerous other donors to be highlighted in newsletters to come.
